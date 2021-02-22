Mohan Delkar, a seven-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai this afternoon. The police have since reached the Sea Green Hotel located in the city's Marine Drive area and said that initial investigations indicate that it is a case of suicide. Here are more details on this.

Quote A suicide note has been found, says Mumbai Police

Delkar's body has been sent for an autopsy. "A suicide note has been found. The investigation is being done. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem (sic)," the Mumbai Police reportedly said in a statement.

Details Body sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem

The body of the deceased was taken to JJ Hospital for post-mortem examination while several senior police officials including the Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order - Vishwas Nangre Patil, and Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region - Satyanarayan Chaudhary, reached the hotel where the incident took place. Police officials questioned the hotel staff to get details regarding Delkar's stay there, reports say.

Work Delkar had quit the Congress party in 2019

Delkar, 58, was an Independent Member of Parliament. He was earlier in the Indian National Congress but left the party in 2019 ahead of the general elections. Last year, he had tied up with the Janata Dal (United) for the local election in Dadra and Nagar Haveli following a meeting with the party's chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Work He is survived by his wife, two children

Delkar was also a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice as well as a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House. An advocate for tribal rights, Delkar had won six consecutive elections from Dadra and Nagar Haveli between 1989 and 2009. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Suicide helplines If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help