Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 10.62 million with 14K+ new casesLast updated on Jan 22, 2021, 01:17 am
India on Thursday reported at least 14,000 fresh infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 10.62 million cases.
Meanwhile, at least 160 more patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll past 1.53 lakh.
Kerala, which is among the worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 1,06,10,883 COVID-19 cases, 1,52,869 deaths
Till Thursday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,06,10,883 COVID-19 cases, including 1,52,869 deaths, 1,92,308 active cases, and 1,02,65,706 recoveries.
According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India has reported 1,06,26,189 cases and 1,53,088 deaths till Thursday night. Over 10.28 million people have recovered.
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday
Maharashtra: 20,00,878 total cases, 50,634 deaths, 19,03,408 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,34,252 total cases, 12,187 deaths, 9,14,492 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,86,557 total cases, 7,142 deaths, 8,77,893 recoveries.
Kerala: 8,70,529 total cases, 3,545 deaths, 7,96,986 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,33,011 total cases, 12,299 deaths, 8,15,516 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,33,276 total cases, 10,782 deaths, 6,20,374 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,97,823 total cases, 8,597 deaths, 5,81,509 recoveries.
Key updates
6.3K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 2.9K fresh infections
Kerala reported 6,334 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10% with 61,279 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
2,886 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.6% with 61,719 tests.
In Chhattisgarh, daily infections declined to 560. The tally has climbed to 2,95,509, including 3,594 deaths and 2,86,277 recoveries.
Key updates
227 more cases in Delhi; Bengal reports 416 new infections
227 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.28% with 81,550 tests conducted on Thursday.
West Bengal reported a spike of 416 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,66,898. 10,089 patients have died in the state while 5,50,244 have recovered.
Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh reported 674, 596, 195, and 139 new cases respectively.