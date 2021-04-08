Last updated on Apr 08, 2021, 03:06 am

The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144(1) of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. Operations of amenities such as gyms, swimming pools, and party halls in residential complexes have been restricted, the order stated. Notably, Bengaluru reported nearly 5,000 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 5.56%. Here are more details.

Order What does the order say?

The latest order seeks to prohibit the operation of amenities like swimming pools, gymnasiums, and party halls, etc. in apartment/residential complexes within the limits of Bengaluru city. The city has enforced CrPC Section 144 (1), which allows authorities to curb certain activities. It is important to note that CrPC Section 144—which stops the assembly of people—has not been invoked yet.

Other restrictions State government prohibits rallies, demonstrations till April 20

Earlier on Wednesday, the state government said that rallies and demonstrations for any purpose by any group will remain prohibited across the city till April 20. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, "Public functions and group prayers or any type of celebration in places of worship are also banned till April 20 to check the infection."

State Earlier, Karnataka had ordered curbs; then relaxed norms

Recently, the Karnataka government had issued new guidelines owing to the rising COVID-19 cases. The state government had ordered the closure of gyms and swimming pools. A reduction in the seating capacity of pubs, bars, and theatres to 50% had also been ordered. Later, the government had allowed theaters to function at full capacity. Gyms were allowed to function at 50% capacity.

Data More home guards needed to enforce new rules

Meanwhile, the city's civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has employed more home guards to ensure strict compliance with safety protocol. The BBMP has requested the Commandant General of Home Guards in Bengaluru for 2,000 more personnel.

Outbreak Bengaluru reports nearly 5,000 new cases