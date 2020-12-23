India on Tuesday reported 23,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to almost 10.1 million. The Health Ministry has said there has been a decrease in average daily new cases in the past seven weeks. Meanwhile, at least 300 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, pushed the death toll past 1,46,496. Kerala continued to report a high daily positivity rate.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,00,75,116 COVID-19 cases, 1,46,111 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,00,75,116 COVID-19 cases, including 1,46,111 deaths, 2,92,518 active cases, and 96,36,487 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,00,99,327 cases and 1,46,496 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 96.6 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 19,02,458 total cases, 48,876 deaths, 17,94,080 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,11,382 total cases, 12,029 deaths, 8,85,341 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,79,339 total cases, 7,082 deaths, 8,68,279 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,09,014 total cases, 12,012 deaths, 7,87,611 recoveries. Kerala: 7,15,341 total cases, 2,870 deaths, 6,50,836 recoveries. Delhi: 6,18,747 total cases, 10,329 deaths, 5,99,683 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,76,832 total cases, 8,224 deaths, 5,51,917 recoveries.

Key updates 6K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3.1K new cases

Kerala reported 6,049 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.3% with 64,829 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,106 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.7% with 54,431 tests. West Bengal reported 1,653 new cases. The state's tally has risen to 5,39,996 cases, including 9,439 deaths and 5,14,309 recoveries.

Key updates 988 new cases in Gujarat; Delhi reports 939 new cases