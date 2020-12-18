The government has recognized yoga as a competitive sport, setting the stage for the inclusion of the ancient art in tournaments held across India. To give a boost to yoga, sporting leagues, similar to the Indian Super League could also be organized. Eventually, the government wants yogasanas to be included in the Olympic Games, a report in HT said. Here's more.

Goal The aim is to spread awareness about yoga

As per the report, AYUSH and sports ministries are working together to achieve the goal. They hope a competitive league will spread awareness about yoga, its benefits, and will also connect the youth with spirituality. "Yoga has already been popular enough so the next step was to recognize it as a competitive sport," Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for youth affairs and sports, said.

Plans A yogasana championship could be organized in February