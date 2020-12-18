Last updated on Dec 18, 2020, 11:14 am
Written byShalini Ojha
The government has recognized yoga as a competitive sport, setting the stage for the inclusion of the ancient art in tournaments held across India.
To give a boost to yoga, sporting leagues, similar to the Indian Super League could also be organized. Eventually, the government wants yogasanas to be included in the Olympic Games, a report in HT said.
Here's more.
As per the report, AYUSH and sports ministries are working together to achieve the goal. They hope a competitive league will spread awareness about yoga, its benefits, and will also connect the youth with spirituality.
"Yoga has already been popular enough so the next step was to recognize it as a competitive sport," Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for youth affairs and sports, said.
Rijiju said after this new recognition, yoga "will be made a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India initiative that will ensure states will work towards organizing sports events including for yogasana in an organized manner, like it happens for other sports."
A national-level traditional yogasana championship has been proposed, he said, adding that it could be held in February 2021.
