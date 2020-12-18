The 90 lakh private security guards in the country will have a big role to play in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday, as the government plans to roll out a massive vaccination drive across India. Reddy had praised the industry for its '"yeoman service" during COVID-19, prompting the government to cover it under "essential services".

Distribution Only security guards can ensure faster vaccine distribution: Reddy

"The private security industry will have a big role to play in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine as it will be a big task for the government, police or officials to distribute and administer vaccines to 130 crore people across the country," Reddy said. He further added, "With such a large workforce, only security guards can ensure wider and faster distribution of vaccines."

Importance They are important to ensure 'every household is covered'

Reddy said private security guards are everywhere -- at hospitals, banks, institutions -- and worked as frontline warriors in the time of the pandemic. The number of private security guards in the country is estimated to be about 90 lakh. He further said that only private security guards can ensure "that every household is covered in the vaccination program."

Quote Private security industry an integral part of India's security paraphernalia

"We consider the private security industry as an integral part of India's security paraphernalia and the Home Ministry has been taking various steps to promote and strengthen it," Reddy said while addressing a conference of the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI).

Details Committed to making the private security industry meet global standards

Separately, the Union Minister for Home said the home ministry will take up the issue of relaxations in the GST regime for the private security industry with the finance ministry, the release said. The government is committed to making the private security industry meet global standards and promoting ease of doing business in the industry, he further said.

Details 'Include private security guards in frontline workers list'

Additional Secretary in the home ministry Vivek Bhardwaj said the ministry would write to the health ministry to include private security guards in the frontline workers' list to get them inoculated in the first phase of the vaccination program. CAPSI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh said the association has entered into agreements with various global agencies to improve the employability of the private security guards.

Quote Indian private security guards are in much demand globally: Singh