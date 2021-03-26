-
Asha Bhosle awarded Maharashtra Bhushan award, the state's highest honorLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 01:18 pm
On Thursday, it was announced that legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Award, the highest honor given by the state government.
The Ministry of Culture said she will be bestowed with the honor for the year 2020.
Her elder sister, iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, was given the honor in 1997. The latest awardee expressed gratitude toward Maharashtrians.
CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired the Award committee
A meeting of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award Selection Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was held yesterday.
After the meeting, Thackeray's office tweeted about the committee's decision and congratulated the singer. The award carries Rs. 10 lakh prize and a citation.
The Shiv Sena leader also congratulated Bhosle, who is famously known as Asha Tai.
An ecstatic Bhosle thanked government and Maharashtra residents
Subsequently, Bhosle took to Twitter to thank the people of her home state Maharashtra.
"My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honor the state can award to an individual — the Maharashtra Bhushan Award, (sic)" the singer wrote.
She also tweeted another video, which showed how she celebrated the win.
In video, Bhosle's granddaughter was seen interviewing her
In the clip, Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai was seen asking her the favorite question of journalists — how is she feeling after receiving the honor?
To this, she replied, "I am feeling delighted, as I have received a lot many awards, and this award is from my maayka (from my mom's home) that is why I am extremely happy."
Watch: She was all smiles after her name was announced
Just got the news of being bestowed the Maharashtra State highest honour to a civilian - Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar. And no better people to enjoy it with than with your own. @ZanaiBhosle Thank you all for your love and blessings. Jai Maharashtra 🙏🏼 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7fODtVxYPl— ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 25, 2021
The singer's list of professional achievements is quite long
Throughout her seven-decade-long career, she has won several awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.
She has won the Filmfare Award seven times and the National Award twice.
In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as "the most recorded artist in music history." She can sing in over 20 Indian languages.