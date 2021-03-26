-
Pakistani band Strings breaks up after 33 glorious yearsLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 11:55 am
Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, who shot to fame as the band Strings, have decided to part ways. The Pakistani band announced the decision on Thursday, thereby breaking the hearts of hundreds of fans.
In an announcement note shared on social media, the band said it was time to conclude their 33-year-long journey.
The note asserted that the bond between the bandmates is "inseparable."
They thanked fans for showering them with love
Addressing their fans, the band said that this post is a "little different" than usual.
"It's so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well," read the note.
The band thanked their fans as well.
Backstory
'This status has killed every Strings fan,' read one comment
As soon as the post was uploaded, fans posted messages to reveal how heartbroken they were.
One comment read: "This status has killed every Strings fan," while another said: "Strings will be missed forever."
Starting out as a college band, Strings created a distinct fan following with a number of hits like Dhaani, Mera Bichraa Yaar, Anjane, and Chal Para.
Journey
Their 2000 hit 'Duur' became their comeback song
The band had started with four members in the 1980s, but soon split.
In 2000, Maqsood and Kapadia reunited and their comeback song Duur revived their popularity.
Thus, began an illustrious journey of countless hits and an increasing fanbase, wherein they composed a song for the Hollywood movie Spider-Man 2. They created songs for Bollywood movies Zinda and Shootout At Lokhandwala as well.
Plans
Kapadia and Maqsood hadn't planned on pursuing music
Once speaking to The Hindu, Kapadia had revealed that they hadn't planned to become musicians.
"I wanted to go into banking then. My family is full of bankers. Then I realized I was more creative, so I decided to get into advertising. Faisal's plan was to join his father's business. They're into oil and transport," he had said.
Well, we are glad they chose this path!