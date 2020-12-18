The US Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel, comprising external experts, has given an emergency use approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the second drug after Pfizer to receive such an authorization in less than a week. FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), voted 20-0 with one abstention to recommend Emergency Use Authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273.

FDA's statement Moderna has been notified about the decision

Commissioner of Food and Drugs Stephen Hahn said, "Following the positive advisory committee meeting outcome about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA has informed Moderna that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an Emergency Use Authorization." The agency has notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

Information VRBPAC recommendation based on scientific evidence shared by Moderna

The VRBPAC based its recommendation on the totality of scientific evidence shared by the company, including a data analysis from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study announced on November 30. The primary efficacy analysis conducted on 196 cases indicated a vaccine efficacy rate of 94.1%.

Moderna's statement Working with CDC for distribution of mRNA-1273: Moderna CEO

Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel said, "We have been working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed to prepare for the distribution of mRNA-1273, if the FDA chooses to grant an Emergency Use Authorization." "We look forward to getting our vaccine to help address this ongoing public health emergency," he added.

Information Pfizer was the first COVID-19 vaccine to get approval

On December 11, FDA allowed the emergency use of the country's first COVID-19 vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to combat the disease that has killed over 310,000 people in the country.

Information Expanded handling guidance will facilitate distribution of vaccine