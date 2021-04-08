Tiger Shroff has reportedly completed the first schedule of his shoot for Heropanti 2. While makers have kept developments about the action drama discreet, earlier today, a photo from the sets went viral. The image gives us a glimpse into Shroff's avatar in the new movie. Heropanti 2 is the sequel to his debut film Heropanti that released in 2014. Here's more.

Details Ahmed Khan has been shooting with Shroff for two weeks

According to reports, director Ahmed Khan was shooting with Shroff for the past two weeks in Mumbai to finish off the first leg. In the leaked image, the 31-year-old actor can be seen donning a prim black suit along with a maroon tie and sunglasses. He had appeared in a similar avatar for the official first look images for the film earlier too.

Twitter Post Shroff appears prim and proper in a black suit

Quote 'Shroff was in his element on the set'

Giving details into the shoot and atmosphere on the sets, a source told ETimes that the first schedule has marked an auspicious beginning. "Everything went off very smoothly. Heropanti 2 has started off very well on a very positive note. Tiger was in his element on the set (sic)," they added. The source praised producer Sajid Nadiadwala's "script sense" for resonating with the youth.

Music Earlier, AR Rahman was roped in for the music

Aside from the script and actors, Heropanti 2 makers are not taking any chances with the music as well. Last month it was confirmed that the team has roped in Academy Award winner AR Rahman to compose songs and give the background score. Sharing the news on social media, Shroff had said it was an "absolute honor" to be able to work with Rahman.

Film If luck favors the makers, it'll be released in December

Apart from Rahman, legendary writer Mehboob has been signed up as a lyricist. The action flick will see Shroff reuniting with his Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. Heropanti 2 is looking at a December 3 release date, although it must be taken with a grain of salt, given that multiple movies are being postponed due to the pandemic.

Information If lockdown continues, 'Radhe' release might get postponed, says Salman