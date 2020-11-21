Loki, the Jötunn-Asgardian God of Mischief, is a fan-favorite character. Over the years, he has gone through a lot of phases including the one where he is reborn as the less-evil Kid Loki. With the upcoming Disney+ show based on the character, let us recap Loki's most iconic stories in the comics. If we are lucky, we might even see these on-screen!

Origin The Trials of Loki: An origin story from Loki's point-of-view

Issues: Loki #1-4. Loki has a lot of origin stories in Norse mythology, as well as the Marvel Universe. But The Trials Of Loki is quite different, mostly because it's from his point of view. This miniseries chronicles Loki's journey from being a beloved young man who makes everyone laugh, to the God of Mischief and Trickery. His villainous motivations are shown vividly here.

Fear Itself Journey Into Mystery: Fear Itself features the less-evil Kid Loki

Issues: Journey Into Mystery #622-630. This plot focuses on the reincarnated kid version of Loki who uses all of his trickery and cleverness to manipulate the forces around him for a noble cause. Here, Asgard is about to fight the Serpent. But with Thor's imprisonment, it's on the newly-reincarnated God of Mischief to help Asgard survive the events of Fear Itself.

Vote Loki 'Vote Loki' is inspired by the 2016 US Presidential Election

Issues: Vote Loki #1-4 Inspired by the 2016 US Presidential election, this series shows Loki launching his own bid to become the President of the US to piss off his brother. Here, Loki uses his mischievous tricks to play the political system and the media to his advantage. This series explores the sensationalism of candidates and the media circus that often surrounds elections.

Trust Me 'Trust Me' is the first arc of Agent of Asgard