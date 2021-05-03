Marvel reveals names of sequels of 'Black Panther,' 'Captain Marvel'

The sequel of Black Panther will now be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and that of Captain Marvel will be known as The Marvels.

Marvel shared this information about the official titles, while also revealing their upcoming slate of films and TV series.

First glimpse of Eternals was also dropped.

Moreover, release dates of all, barring Fantastic Four, were revealed at the event.

While fans could catch the first glimpse of Eternals, they were also treated with a second footage of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In the announcement, Marvel said, "The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we're all part of one big family."

The tweet contained a video that lasted a little over 3 minutes.

The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/jZVYL6fOq6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 3, 2021

'Black Widow' is MCU's first Phase 4 release

Now let's come to the release dates.

While Black Widow is MCU's first Phase 4 release, slated to hit the screens on July 9, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will see a September 3 release this year.

Eternals is eyeing a November 5, 2021 release, and you will get to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021.

Here are the release dates of the much-awaited sequels

Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will be the first MCU film to hit the screens next year.

The Benedict Cumberbatch-led film sees a March 25, 2022 release. Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder will release on May 6, 2022.

We have Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next, on July 8, 2022, and The Marvels will release on November 11, 2022.

Fans mostly want to know about the 'Black Panther' sequel

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, the third film in the Ant-Man series, will be the first MCU release in 2023. It will hit the screens on February 17.

This will be followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that releases on May 5.

While this development is sure to make fans crazy with excitement, they are most eager about the Black Panther sequel.

'Black Panther2' will 'continue to explore the world of Wakanda'

Ryan Coogler returns to direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will have Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Winston Duke (M'Baku) and Angela Bassett (Ramonda) returning.

Chadwick Boseman will not be recast. The film will instead, "continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

Brie Larson, meanwhile, returns to lead The Marvels.