'Avengers: Endgame' completes 2 years, Marvel announces new 'Captain America'

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 11:27 pm

Avengers: Endgame just celebrated its second anniversary and it's making us emotional and nostalgic.

Not just fans, even the stars of the movie including Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo celebrated their wonderful journey together.

On this occasion, Marvel also announced a new Captain America movie, with a new Cap, leaving fans buzzing.

It's a truly special day for all Avengers fans!

Details

Fans miss Steve Rogers but they also love Sam Wilson

Marvel fans embraced Sam Wilson as their new Cap after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier finale premiered on Friday.

Just hours after the finale, Marvel Studios confirmed that Captain America 4 will be helmed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's showrunner Malcolm Spellman.

It's yet to be confirmed if Anthony Mackie will star as Captain America in it, though chances are high.

Reactions

'Glad the world is accepting Mackie as their Captain America'

Fans have been loving the idea of Marvel passing the torch from Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson.

Like, one Twitter user said, "I'm so happy for Anthony rn. Glad the world is accepting him as their Captain America."

Meanwhile, another responded, "I am overjoyed that Sam Wilson is Captain America" and "I miss Steve Rogers" can and should both coexist."

We agree!

Celeb reacts

Love you all 3000: Ruffalo, a nod to Tony Stark

Apart from that, Endgame heroes also celebrated this special anniversary.

Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

"Can't believe it's been two years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame. Love you all 3000," he said, in a nod to Tony Stark.

To recall, the Oscar nominee joined the MCU team in 2012, when he played Bruce Banner/Hulk in The Avengers.

Instagram Post

Ruffalo also expresses excitement for the MCU shows

RDJ shared unseen footage, made fans all emotional

Meanwhile, RDJ shared footage from the movie that didn't make the final cut.

The clip shows him snapping his finger. The camera later shows a girl behind him, played by Katherine Langford.

The scene is from the soul world where RDJ meets his grown-up daughter.

It made us all teary-eyed as it marked the end of Iron Man's journey or did it?

Instagram Post

Here's the BTS video from 'Avengers: Endgame'

Information

Observation: 'Avengers: Endgame' redefined cinema like never before

Avengers: Endgame was truly a revelation in cinema history, which shattered almost all box office records.

It also became the highest-grossing movie of all time.

It was the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War and the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Endgame revolved around the surviving members of the Avengers and how they tried to reverse all of Thanos's damage from Infinity War.