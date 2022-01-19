5 Hollywood actors who are exceptionally good dancers as well

Jan 19, 2022

Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston are known for their tap dancing skills

Hollywood films do not really have dance and song routines like Bollywood movies. But Hollywood has produced films or musicals that have taken us by surprise with incredible dance presentations. For example, Channing Tatum's performances in the 2006 film Step Up and the Magic Mike series are exceptional. In this light, let us see which top five actors are great dancers, too.

Number 1 Tom Holland

When he isn't web-slinging, we may find Tom Holland break into a dance or two. That's how passionate he's about the art. The star is a trained ballet dancer and showcased his skills in West End. He faced "harassment from peers" for his inclination toward dance, too, but "you couldn't hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it," he maintains. Atta boy!

Number 2 Tom Hiddleston

Alongside charming us as Loki, Tom Hiddleston has bowled us over with his dancing skills, too. And he is a spontaneous dancer. Need proof? Check out his dance with Tilda Swinton at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival or say his dance battle with Zachary Levi at the premiere of Thor: The Dark World in Los Angeles. He even has grooved to Beedi remix!

Number 3 Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz's salsa skills in Noel left us awe-struck. The 2004 movie, co-starring late Paul Walker, had the Spanish actor showing off her smooth moves, all while wearing pencil heels! Her LBD (Little Black Dress) added more oomph to that appearance. Cruz may not have danced much on celluloid, but she knocked off her post-delivery weight by doing ballet and other forms of dance.

Number 4 Hugh Jackman

Our favorite Wolverine, Hugh Jackman has always loved dancing and this gets reflected in his superlative portrayal of PT Barnum in the visual spectacle called The Greatest Showman. In an interview, the star shared that when he was 11, he almost gave up dancing after his elder brother opined that it's for those who are effeminate or cowardly. We are so glad he didn't!

Number 5 Catherine Zeta-Jones

There's a reason why Catherine Zeta-Jones is called a dancing goddess. The Oscar-winner had dropped out of school at 15 to join touring musical production, The Pajama Game. Zeta-Jones played the female lead in the stage musical 42nd Street in her teens and also was a musical theater student in London, before foraying into Hollywood. She even has a ballet barre in her gym.