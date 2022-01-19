2022 Grammy Awards undergo date and venue change: Details inside

Jan 19, 2022

The 64th GRAMMY Awards will now be held in April

The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards, which was supposed to happen this month, has been rescheduled to April 3. And Las Vegas will host the prestigious musical extravaganza, "for the very first time." The event will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be broadcast LIVE, said a statement of Harvey Mason jr, CEO, Recording Academy, presenter of the Grammys.

Reason Award ceremony getting shifted due to COVID-19

Till now, either Los Angeles or New York was earmarked to host "Music's Biggest Night." But, due to spike in COVID-19 cases, organizers decided to shift the venue. Even 2021 Grammy Awards underwent changes due to the pandemic. Apart from this, it is also the first time Grammys will happen after the Oscars. The latter is scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022.

Information Trevor Noah to return as host this year as well

Trevor Noah at 2021 Grammy Awards/Source: Jordan Strauss

Mason Jr, in his statement, added that CBS Television will broadcast the event. It will also be streamed live and can be seen on-demand on Paramount+. Trevor Noah will be the host this year, too, like last year. Other details of the high-profile event like "the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, MusiCares' Person of the Year, and the Pre-GRAMMY Gala, will be announced soon."

Statement 'Excited to take GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for first time'

"We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we've been inundated with heartfelt messages of support from the artist community," the statement added. "We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy's mission."

Twitter Post Read the statement here

Fact Jon Batiste has maximum nominations, BTS manage only one

Now coming to the nominees this year. Jon Batiste has got the most nominations commanding a solid 11 nods, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R stand second with eight nominations each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have seven nominations each. Meanwhile, Korean band BTS bagged only one nomination this year in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their monstrous hit Butter.

Information Jay-Z is the most nominated artist in Grammy's history

What makes the 64th Grammys special is Jay-Z. The rap star has become the most-nominated artist in the history of the ceremony. This year, he has received three taps, taking his total number of nominations to 83. He has now trumped legendary producer/composer Quincy Jones.