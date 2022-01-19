Shah Rukh Khan back on social media after three months

Jan 19, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had practically taken a leave from social media for the past three months, alongside minimal real-life spotting as well. But now, he seems to be slowly returning. Following a virtual appearance for an advertisement at an event, Khan has now made an Instagram post, thereby ending a painful drought for his innumerable fans on the platform. Read on.

Details He simply shared advertisement clip, but we'll consider it win

The post, shared on January 19, was a clip for an advertisement. Dressed in fitted suits, formal shirts with his hair tied back in a ponytail, King Khan endorsed a technological product. His caption was strictly about it. But, his fans are elated anyway. The ad also featured his wife-interior designer Gauri, who had previously shared a different snippet of the same ad online.

Looking back Gauri Khan had returned to social media last month

Speaking of Gauri, the famed designer had returned to Instagram back in December last year. It was also a promotional post regarding her company Gauri Khan Designs. Ever since the couple's eldest son, Aryan, got involved in a drug case, the entire family has steered clear of the spotlight. In October, when Aryan had been granted bail, only daughter Suhana had posted online.

Timeline Back in December, SRK was spotted shooting for an ad

Khan is yet to make a return on Twitter, where his #AskSRK sessions are a massive hit. Apart from his online absence, the Badshah of Bollywood was pretty subdued with his real-life appearances, too. After a reported break from shooting, SRK was known to have resumed in November but he was rarely snapped on sets. Then, in December he was seen shooting an advertisement.

Coming to Aryan's high-profile drug case, the 24-year-old has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The bail order has specified no evidence has been found about Aryan being involved in any conspiracy, as claimed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Last month, the Bombay HC also agreed to modify his bail condition that demanded his presence at the NCB's office every Friday.