Know what's coming after HC gave Aryan Khan clean chit

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 24, 2021, 12:11 pm

What's in store for Aryan Khan now that he is out of jail?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last month after spending weeks in jail in Cordelia Cruises case. The bail order was made public a few days ago. It stated there was no evidence suggesting Aryan and others were involved in any conspiracy as claimed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Here's what happened next.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

SRK, who recently resumed filming for Pathan and the Atlee directorial, is naturally quite concerned about his son's ordeal. While Khan asked his personal bodyguard, Ravi Singh, to protect Aryan when he's away, the superstar might also take legal action against those who implicated his son thus. On the other hand, NCB seems unhappy with High Court's decision and might approach the Supreme Court.

Future action

SRK has been advised retaliatory legal action against Sameer Wankhede

The bail order maintained the WhatsApp chats collected from Aryan, his co-accused—Munmum Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchantt—didn't show anything objectionable. As per Bollywood Hungama, now Khan has been advised to slap cases against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who led the drug bust, and others. Relying on the HC's order, the actor's legal team might ask Wankhede why was Aryan arrested in the first place.

Reactions

This is how Merchantt's father reacted to bail order

Similar actions can come from the families of the other accused. Reacting to the bail order, Merchantt's father, Aslam Merchantt, had said, "Justice delayed is justice denied. The right decision has taken too much time to arrive and in the course, irreparable damage has been done." Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, who has been explosive throughout the investigation, also had interesting insights.

Twitter Post

Malik said this case was actually about 'kidnapping and ransom'

High Court order proves that the #AryanKhan case was a case of Kidnapping and Ransom.

It was pre planned but a selfie released in public domain failed the plan.

The Farjiwada now stands exposed pic.twitter.com/RR2GPIicbB — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 20, 2021

Apex Court

NCB might appeal against Aryan's bail in Supreme Court

Apart from the NCP leader's varied allegations against the NCB officer, Wankhede has also been accused of extortion by an independent witness of the NCB. However, the federal agency is undeterred in the face of such accusations. As per ANI, the Bureau is contemplating whether to "file an appeal against Aryan Khan's bail, in the Supreme Court." Overall, the action is far from over.