Aryan Khan case: Witness brings shocking pay-off allegations against NCB

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 25, 2021, 09:53 am

New allegations have changed the track of the Aryan Khan drug bust case. Read on

A shocking pay-off allegation has come up in the Cordelia Cruises drug bust case, which saw the arrest of Aryan Khan, Sunday. An independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in this case claimed that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and others had demanded money in crores from Shah Rukh Khan for the release of his son Aryan. Wankhede has denied the allegations.

Details

Wankhede apparently supposed to get Rs. 8cr out of deal

The claim came from Prabhakar Sail, the bodyguard of KP Gosavi (the private detective and NCB witness who went viral for his selfie with Aryan Khan). Sail alleged in an affidavit that he overheard a conversation between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza about an Rs. 18cr deal. Of this, Gosavi had said they will be giving Rs. 8cr to Wankhede.

Wankhede wrote Mumbai Police asking them not to arrest him