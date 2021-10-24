Sanjay Leela Bhansali to feature in Salman Khan's docu-series?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 24, 2021, 11:07 pm

We might soon see Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborating with Salman Khan

Earlier this month, it was reported that the shoot for Salman Khan's upcoming docu-series has begun. Titled Beyond the Star, an image of the clapboard had gone viral. Adding on to the speculations, now the latest report suggests that the documentary will feature Sanjay Leela Bhansali, thus finally reuniting Bhai of Bollywood with his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director after two decades.

Details

SLB has already shot for his portions

The docu-series would be focusing on Khan's 30-year journey in the Hindi film industry. Thus, various individuals who helped shape his career and were with him during important landmarks will be interviewed for the show. Reportedly, SLB is one such individual. According to a new report by Pinkvilla, the filmmaker has already shot his portions for the docu-series.

Quote

Bhansali shared 'personal stories of friendship and affection with Salman'

The portal quoted a source close to the development to state that Bhansali had "immediately agreed" to appear on the show. "He has already shot for his portions and shared his personal stories of friendship and affection with Salman." Various actors, directors, and producers are part of the list of key stakeholders of Khan's career and the docu-series is touted to be pretty glamorous.

Shelved

The duo was previously supposed to collaborate on 'Inshallah'

As one might remember, the director-actor duo was earlier supposed to come together to work on a feature film and not a documentary. In 2019, Bhansali announced he will be directing Inshallah, starring Khan and Alia Bhatt. However, the plan fell through, leading to the shelving of the project. The source added the two don't have plans for any other movie collaboration for now.

Projects

For now, Salman has 'Antim'; SLB has 'Heeramandi'

Although the movie was scrapped, Khan had assured the press then by saying, "Nothing changes between us and I'm sure nothing has changed in Sanjay's heart for me." Looks like the statement also resounded Bhansali's sentiments. Currently, Khan is looking forward to Antim's release this November, while SLB is busy filming his Netflix biggie, titled Heeramandi. Reportedly, it will feature 18 top actresses.