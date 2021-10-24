Sunburn Festival Goa is happening this year but conditions apply

Sunburn Festival Goa will come alive this year but will be open for only fully vaccinated people

One of the world's leading music festivals, the Sunburn Festival Goa, is coming back to its full-fledged mode this year, announced the organizers on Sunday. The 15th edition of the event will take place over three days in December but it will be open to only those who have been fully vaccinated. Last year, organizers had shifted the concert to a digital format.

Protocols

'The festival will also be a limited capacity event'

According to Percept Live, the organization that conducts the electronic dance music (EDM) festival, various guidelines will be introduced in order to safely hold the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The festival will also be a limited capacity event and new entry and exit protocols will be put into place to ensure safe passage of attendees in and around the venue," its statement read.

Quote

'It's finally time to Live, Love, And Dance Again'

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live, also commented on the impact of the pandemic on the live event industry and the need to beat the stagnancy. "While COVID-19 put a pause on life over the past 18 months, we are social beings and it's finally time to Live, Love, And Dance Again," he said. He promised to revive the feel of "Asia's biggest music festival."

Information

Over 60 artists are reported to come this year

To detail you about the event, the three-day showcase will be held from December 28-30 at Vagator, Goa. Reportedly, over 60 international and local artists are lined up. Last year, no physical presence was allowed. Interestingly, one can enjoy the show via the live stream this year, too. One can visit the Sunburn Festival's official site for updates as and when they come.

COVID-19

Union government continues to advise against gatherings and unnecessary travels

Earlier, these kinds of festivals have come under the state government's radar for the alleged abuse of drugs. Notably, the announcement comes days after India crossed the 100 crore mark for COVID-19 vaccinations. This means 21% of the total population has been fully vaccinated. However, the union government continues to advise against gatherings and unnecessary travels, especially during the festive season.