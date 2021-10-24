Jude Law to star alongside Kate Winslet in 'Lee'

'Lee' is the fourth collabroation between Kate Winslet and Jude Law.

Jude Law, who was last seen in The Nest, is the latest entrant to the cast of Kate Winslet's upcoming Lee. The movie, which is also being produced by Winslet, is a biographical drama based on the life of Lee Miller. It centers around Winslet who plays the protagonist in the film. As per reports, the film is likely to be released in 2023.

Characters

The stellar starcast is the USP of the film

Along with Winslet and Law, Lee has an interesting set of actors. It stars Marion Cotillard, Josh O'Connor, and Andrea Riseborough, who play prominent characters in the film. Winslet will portray Lee Miller, a model turned World War II photographer, while Law will play Roland Penrose. Angel Face star Cotillard will step into the shoes of Solange D'Ayen, the fashion director of French Vogue.

Plot

A little about the model turned war photographer

Miller started her career as a model and later moved to Paris to learn photography from Man Ray, becoming his muse and lover. After some years, she joined British Vogue as a World War II photographer. She exposed the atrocities on Jews at concentration camps in Hitler's Nazi Germany. Lee is inspired by a biography The Lives of Lee Miller penned by Antony Penrose.

Information

Most crew members are either Oscar winners or nominees

Interestingly, most crew members of this film are either Oscar winners or nominees. It will be directed by Ellen Kuras, who co-directed the Oscar-nominated documentary The Betrayal. She was previously associated with Winslet as a cinematographer in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Liz Hannah, who had written The Post, pens the script for this film in association with The Lee Miller Archives.

On upcoming film

'Absolutely not a biopic,' says Winslet

Talking about Lee, Winslet said, "This is absolutely not a biopic." "What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life... It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know... more than the many other parts of her life," she added.