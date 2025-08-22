Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr's rumored 'Avengers' feud explained
What's the story
A recent podcast episode has sparked rumors of an on-set feud between Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds amid the shooting of Avengers: Doomsday. The conflict reportedly arose from a joke that one of the actors thought crossed a boundary, leading to a heated argument. Marvel Studios is said to have considered reshooting scenes or altering the shooting schedule to prevent further conflict.
Feud details
Podcast host shares more on the alleged incident
John Rocha, the podcast host who first reported on the possible appearance of Hulk and The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has shared more details about the alleged feud. Speaking with co-host Kristian Harloff, he said, "They are two pretty big actors." "Apparently, a comment...was made in jest that was a bit too familiar... It crossed a line. One of the actors got really upset about it."
Set tensions
Tensions were already high on 'Doomsday' set
Reports suggest that Downey was dissatisfied with a stand-in actor playing Doctor Doom and demanded three weeks of reshoots. He insisted on performing the scenes himself, a move that likely cost the studio millions. Sources reveal that egos clashed and tensions ran high on the Doomsday set, with frequent conflict over creative direction, some even likening it to the Fast & Furious sets.
Cameo controversy
Reynolds's rumored 'Deadpool' return adds to the drama
Speculation around Reynolds's rumored Deadpool return in Doomsday has only intensified the buzz. Insiders confirmed that Deadpool will make an appearance, though not as an official Avenger. Interestingly, Downey had earlier declined an opportunity to feature in Deadpool & Wolverine. Rocha later confirmed that the two actors met, exchanged apologies, and put the matter behind them. "Yes, [they're okay now]. There have been no other incidents that I've heard of. It was a pretty big blow-up, apparently."