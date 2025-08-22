Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr's rumored 'Avengers' feud explained

A recent podcast episode has sparked rumors of an on-set feud between Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds amid the shooting of Avengers: Doomsday. The conflict reportedly arose from a joke that one of the actors thought crossed a boundary, leading to a heated argument. Marvel Studios is said to have considered reshooting scenes or altering the shooting schedule to prevent further conflict.

Feud details Podcast host shares more on the alleged incident John Rocha, the podcast host who first reported on the possible appearance of Hulk and The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has shared more details about the alleged feud. Speaking with co-host Kristian Harloff, he said, "They are two pretty big actors." "Apparently, a comment...was made in jest that was a bit too familiar... It crossed a line. One of the actors got really upset about it."

Set tensions Tensions were already high on 'Doomsday' set Reports suggest that Downey was dissatisfied with a stand-in actor playing Doctor Doom and demanded three weeks of reshoots. He insisted on performing the scenes himself, a move that likely cost the studio millions. Sources reveal that egos clashed and tensions ran high on the Doomsday set, with frequent conflict over creative direction, some even likening it to the Fast & Furious sets.