OTT review: 'Maalik' is a well-acted, engaging gangster drama

Cast and crew of 'Maalik'

Alongside Rao, the cast features Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Huma Qureshi.

Maalik dives into themes like ambition and betrayal but didn't quite make waves at the box office—earning only ₹25.6 crore against its ₹54 crore budget.

Rao keeps mixing things up with his roles; after Bhool Chuk Maaf earlier this year, he'll next appear as Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biopic.