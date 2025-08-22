'Problem wasn't...': Sanya reacts to men's groups criticizing 'Mrs'

Sanya Malhotra 's recent film, Mrs, has been a topic of discussion for its portrayal of patriarchy. The film, a Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen, has received critical acclaim for its nuanced depiction of oppression through mundane household chores. However, it also faced backlash from certain men's groups like the Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), who accused it of pushing a one-sided feminist agenda. Now, the actor has responded.

Actress' perspective Malhotra explains why film is important Speaking to News18, Malhotra explained that the criticism stems from a misunderstanding of its message. She said, "The problem wasn't that she didn't want to cook. She was cooking, she was presenting it with care, with zero appreciation from the family." "The problem arose when she wanted to do something, and she showed that family that I'm capable of doing ghar ka kaam, and I want to go out and do something that I love to do...But she wasn't allowed."

Controversy details After release, SIFF slammed 'Mrs' on social media After the film's release in February, SIFF slammed Mrs for being toxic and not representing men's struggles. They took to social media to express their discontent, stating that "A happy young woman cooking food, doing dishes, and pressing the clothes of her father-in-law is oppression for her." They also argued that men should never share housework equally with women, as most material possessions are desired by women. The group was lambasted by several netizens then for their "poor" take.