Next Article
Shafaq Naaz shuts down Bigg Boss 19 rumors
Shafaq Naaz has officially shut down rumors about joining Bigg Boss 19, telling fans in a video, "So, I am not doing Bigg Boss guys."
There was buzz about her sudden exit due to an emergency, but she made it clear that's not true.
'When did that happen?'
Addressing reports of a health emergency, Shafaq questioned, "When did that happen?" and reassured everyone she's healthy and busy with work: "I am fit to go on sets, I am fit to work."
With Bigg Boss 19 premiering August 24, fans hoping for her TV comeback will have to wait a bit longer.