US reviewing visas of 55 million foreigners for possible deportation

The United States Department of State has said that it is reviewing records of over 55 million foreigners with valid US visas for potential revocation or deportable violations of immigration rules. The process includes continuous vetting of all visa holders, and if any violations are found, their visas may be revoked, and they could face deportation if already in the United States.

Department Department looking for indicators of ineligibility The department stated that it was looking for indicators of ineligibility, such as visa overstays, criminal activities, dangers to public safety, engaging in any sort of "terrorist activity," or providing support to a "terrorist organization." "We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance indicating a potential ineligibility," the department said.

Review details Visa review process The Department of Homeland Security estimates that 12.8 million green card holders and 3.6 million temporary visa holders reside in the US. The visa review process covers all categories, including multiple-entry tourist visas. It also extends to social media accounts, criminal records, and immigration histories of the visa holders. The news came shortly before Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US was halting the issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers.

Visa suspension Halt in worker visa issuance for commercial truck drivers Rubio said the decision was taken after concerns that foreign drivers were "endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers." The action came after an Indian-origin truck driver was charged with killing three people while making an illegal U-turn on a Florida highway. Harjinder Singh allegedly entered the US illegally from Mexico and failed an English exam after the crash, according to federal officials.