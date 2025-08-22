Devgn in talks for horror-comedy with 'Su From So' director

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has his plate full this year, as he is reportedly in talks with the director of the Kannada film Su From So, JP Tuminadu. According to Pinkvilla, the duo is discussing a horror-comedy to be backed by KVN Productions. An insider close to the development shared that Devgn was impressed by Tuminadu's idea and has asked him to return with a complete script.

Film discussions Next meeting scheduled for September The source added, "Ajay has not been a part of a proper horror comedy, and this one falls right in the zone that he was on the lookout for." The next meeting between the actor and director is scheduled for next month. KVN Productions is eyeing to start filming this untitled horror-comedy in the first half of 2026.

Production plans KVN Productions's plans for Bollywood KVN Productions is making its full-length foray into Hindi cinema with two films, one being Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, and the second being this untitled horror-comedy starring Devgn. The production house is also backing Yash's Toxic, which will release on Eid 2026. Sources say that the first half of Toxic is locked in the edit while key moments from its second half are still being shot.