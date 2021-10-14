Lookout notice against Kiran Gosavi, 'witness' in Aryan Khan case

Written by Saurabh Das Mail Published on Oct 14, 2021, 03:41 pm

Kiran Gosavi was recently spotted in a viral selfie with Aryan Khan after his detention in a drugs case.

The Pune Police has issued a lookout circular for Kiran Gosavi, the man who recently made headlines after clicking a selfie with Aryan Khan. Gosavi is wanted in a 2018 cheating case and has reportedly been evading arrests ever since. During Khan's recent arrest in a drugs case, Gosavi was controversially present as an "independent witness" and his face was plastered across news channels.

Information

Pune Police Commissioner confirms development

Cheating case was filed against Gosavi with the Faraskhana police station in 2018.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed to The Times of India that a lookout circular was issued against Gosavi, who faces a case of cheating registered at the Faraskhana police station. The lookout circular was issued by DCP Priyanka Narnavare. A lookout circular is issued to prevent a person from leaving the country when they have pending case(s) against them.

Information

Who is Kiran Gosavi?

Kiran Gosavi among the ten independent witnesses in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

Gosavi was among the ten independent witnesses for the NCB in the recent Mumbai cruise drugs case. The case made headlines after the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. Gosavi—a self-styled private detective—accompanied NCB officials during the raid. While the NCB said he was present as an "independent witness," the news sparked a huge controversy, alleging ties with the BJP.

Quote

Pune Police trying to ascertain Gosavi's whereabouts

Gosavi constantly changing hideouts, says Commissioner Gupta.

Commissioner Gupta said, "We have been constantly making efforts to trace Gosavi. We conducted searches at various places on the basis of inputs received by the police." He added, "But he is constantly changing his hideouts. We have received information that Gosavi has suddenly become active on social media and is seen here and there. Hence, the lookout notice has been issued."

Case

What is the case against Gosavi?

Four cases of cheating pending against Gosavi in Maharashtra.

According to the Pune Police, Chinmay Deshmukh, a job seeker lodged a case of cheating against Gosavi with the Faraskhana police station in August 2018. Deshmukh had alleged that he was duped of Rs. 3.09 lakh by Gosavi's KPG Dreamz Solution on the pretext of providing him a job in the hospitality industry in Malaysia. Three additional cases of cheating are pending against him.