Aryan Khan case: Court adjourns bail hearing till tomorrow

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 06:00 pm

A Mumbai court heard Aryan Khan's bail plea today.

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will remain in jail tonight as a Mumbai court has adjourned his bail hearing until tomorrow. He was arrested this month in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship near the city. Earlier, a Mumbai Magistrate court had sent him and several others to judicial custody for 14 days.

Details

NCB has opposed bail for Khan and others

This is Khan's third bail plea in the case. NCB, the country's top anti-drugs agency, had opposed bail for Khan and other accused in its reply filed in the court earlier in the day. The agency said that Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant, another accused in the case. The quantum of contraband recovered from an individual is inconsequential, the NCB added.

Quote

'Khan has a role in illicit procurement, distribution of contraband'

"The material collated during the investigation has primarily revealed that Aryan Khan (A1) has a role in so far as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband is concerned," the NCB said in its reply.

Argument

Khan's advocate said no drugs were found on him

On the other hand, advocate Amit Desai, appearing for Khan, reiterated that no drugs were found on his client. Khan did not have cash, so he could not buy any drugs and hence had no plan to consume them, his counsels told the court. "The possession, purchase, sale, cultivation, nothing applies," Desai said today.

Developments

Khan was arrested on October 2 after an NCB raid

Khan was arrested on October 2 after officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was mid-sea and on its way to Goa at that time. He was produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on October 4 and remanded to NCB custody until October 7. After that, he was sent to judicial custody for two weeks.

Case

Seven others were also arrested in the case

Other people arrested in the case include Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra, and Mohak Jaswal. They all were also sent to judicial custody for two weeks. Meanwhile, filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri has been summoned by the NCB for questioning again. He was previously questioned on Tuesday for three hours and his phone was seized.