Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon roped in for Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada'

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 05:29 pm

This will be Aaryan and Sanon's second collaboration after the 2019 film 'Luka Chuppi'

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing each other in their next film Shehzada. Both the actors took to their respective social media accounts to announce that they will be featuring in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming directorial venture. This film will also mark the actors' second collaboration after winning hearts with their onscreen chemistry in the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi.

Details

Film will hit theaters in November next year

Makers have also announced the release date of Shehzada. The upcoming film with the tagline He Returns Home will hit theaters on November 4, 2022. Sharing details about the upcoming film on Instagram, actor Aaryan said, "#Shehzada. Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince @kritisanon #RohitDhawan (sic)." Reportedly, the film's shooting is set to commence in Delhi and Mumbai in the coming months.

Information

Pritam to compose music for the film

Dhawan had earlier directed Dishoom and romantic-comedy Desi Boyz, which had Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the lead roles. With Shehzada, director Dhawan is once again collaborating with music composer Pritam. Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, and Allu Arvind are producing this new entertainer. Talking about their collaboration, Gill said, "Allu sir and I are very happy to collaborate with Bhushanji for this film."

Quote

Excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan: Kumar

Further, Kumar said that with Shehzada, he has found the perfect project after trying to mount a big scale project for a long time. "I'm excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill on this film. I'm eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in Shehzada," Kumar stated.

Projects

Upcoming projects of Aaryan and Sanon

Meanwhile, Aaryan and Sanon also have many other projects in their kitty. Aaryan is gearing up for his other films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Dhamaka, which will mark the actor's OTT debut. On the other hand, Sanon will appear in Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Hum Do Hamare Do, and Adipurush where she will be seen portraying Goddess Sita.