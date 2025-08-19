'Bigg Boss': Where are former international contestants amid S19 debut

Salman Khan 's Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on Sunday, August 24. The reality show has seen many famous personalities from Indian television, cinema, and even international participants. Some of these contestants became household names in India after their stint on the show. Let's take a look at what happened to some of these former international Bigg Boss contestants after their time in the house.

Sunny's journey Sunny Leone Sunny Leone, who entered Bigg Boss 5, made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 around the same time. Despite initial resistance from Indian audiences, she has since established herself in the industry. Though her film career has slowed, she still resides in India with her husband Daniel Weber, who is both her manager and a former adult film actor.

Fatehi's evolution Nora Fatehi and Pamela Anderson Canada-born Nora Fatehi, who participated in Bigg Boss 9, was embroiled in a controversy with Prince Narula during her stay. However, she soon became a household name for her exceptional dance moves in Hindi songs. She was recently seen in Ishaan Khatter-Bhumi Pednekar's The Royals. Hollywood star Pamela Anderson was part of Bigg Boss 4 for three days and remains the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss Hindi history. Her last project was 2025's The Naked Gun with Liam Neeson.

Their paths Elli AvRam and Natasa Stankovic Elli AvRam, a Swedish-Greek actor introduced in Bigg Boss 7, has been a part of several Bollywood films since her stint. She last made headlines for her music video with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. Serbia-based Natasa Stankovic, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8, made headlines for her marriage to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya. She has a son with Pandya named Agastya.