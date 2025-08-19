Ananya Panday aces weighted push-ups; fitness goals, right?
Ananya Panday just dropped an Instagram video showing off her latest fitness win: doing push-ups with a 12kg kettlebell on her back.
She captioned it, "New goal unlocked: weighted push-ups. Starting with 12kg @antigravity_club @yudijaising @karan_jaising @hafeezsolemny."
This is part of her ramped-up workout routine, highlighting her dedication to fitness.
Why Ananya's new workout move is a big deal
Ananya's been pretty open about making health a priority, and this new move highlights her dedication.
Weighted push-ups, as a general fitness exercise, work everything from your chest and arms to your core and legs—and can help boost posture, balance, and flexibility if done right.
She's often shared glimpses of her wellness journey to inspire fans.
Meanwhile, on the work front for Ananya
On the acting front, Ananya was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2, a courtroom drama set after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Coming up, she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri (releasing February 13, 2026), plus she'll appear in Chand Mera Dil and return as Bella in Call Me Bae season two.