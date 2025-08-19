Next Article
Kajol's 'Maa' is coming to Netflix: Film's release date inside
Kajol's latest mythological horror film, Maa, is coming to Netflix on August 22, 2025.
The movie first hit theaters on June 27 and serves as a spinoff to last year's Shaitaan, which you can already stream.
Cast and crew of 'Maa'
Alongside Kajol, Maa features Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy, Jitin Gulati, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kherin Sharma, and Gopal Singh.
Produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, the film received mostly positive reviews.
With its Netflix release, Maa is set to reach even more fans of the franchise.