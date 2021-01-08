In a fresh development in the ongoing drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his friend Rishikesh Pawar is currently absconding, reports said on Friday. Pawar, an assistant director, has been untraceable since the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned him for questioning. The anti-drug agency has since launched a search for Pawar. Here are more details on this.

Details Pawar was questioned by the NCB in September last year

Pawar was grilled by the NCB in September 2020 after being named by the accused Dipesh Sawant as one of the persons supplying drugs to the late actor. Based on Sawant's claims, Pawar's house was raided by the NCB at that time. Pawar had earlier approached the Mumbai sessions court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter. However, his application was rejected.

Quote He was non co-operative, which strengthened our suspicion: NCB

"We wanted to question him about the drugs angle from the very beginning but he was non co-operative and had refused to come in for questioning despite being issued summons. This further strengthened our suspicion about his role in the case," said an NCB official.

Drug probe NCB started the drug probe after Rajput's demise

After the tragic death of Rajput on June 14, 2020, the top anti-drug agency of the country launched a probe into allegations of drug abuse in Bollywood. NCB has thus far questioned several popular actors including Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal over accusation of their drug links. Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were also arrested by the agency in September 2020.

NCB Other celebrities who were summoned by the NCB