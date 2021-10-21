Bombay HC to hear Aryan's bail plea on October 26

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 21, 2021, 11:00 am

Aryan's bail appeal was heard at Bombay High Court today

A Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court headed by Special Judge VV Patil refused to grant Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, bail yesterday in connection to a drug case. Following this, Aryan moved Bombay High Court against the order. During today's hearing, the HC said the bail application will be heard on Tuesday (October 26).

Proceedings

'There is no possession, no evidence at all,' argued Maneshinde

The matter was listed to be heard today before a single bench of Justice NW Sambre. Representing Aryan, senior counsel Satish Maneshinde said, "This is a matter where there is no possession, no evidence at all." He then requested for a hearing "tomorrow or on Monday." Additional Solicitor General of India Anil Singh, representing (NCB), said they haven't been served.

Information

Munmun Dhamecha's bail application has been kept for Tuesday too

Replying to Singh's statement, Maneshinde told the court that he has been served electronically. "I will give a physical copy as well," he mentioned. The celebrity advocate had also requested for hearing via video conferencing but the bench refused it. Notably, Aryan's co-accused/fashion model Munmun Dhamecha's bail hearing was mentioned as well. That matter has also been kept for Tuesday, reported Live Law.

Meeting

Shah Rukh had visited son just minutes ago today

Earlier in the day, Aryan had received a visit from his father. The King Khan of Bollywood was captured reaching Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on Thursday morning. After a brief meeting of a few minutes, Khan was seen leaving the premises. Aryan and his other co-accused will have to reside in the prison till they are granted relief in any form.

Rejection

This is why Aryan was denied bail yesterday

To give you a refresher, yesterday the special court had rejected the bail application on the basis of Aryan's chats. Apparently, WhatsApp chats of Aryan prima facie (or "on the face of it") showed that he was "dealing in illicit drug activities on a regular basis." Thus, the court noted it cannot be said he will not commit any similar offense if granted bail.