Shah Rukh Khan reaches Arthur Road Jail to meet Aryan

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 21, 2021, 10:17 am

Shah Rukh Khan was captured visiting son Aryan in Arthur Road Jail today

A day after a Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan reached Arthur Road Jail to meet him. This is the first time the actor has visited his son in prison. Notably, the 23-year-old is currently lodged at the central Mumbai prison in connection with the Cordelia Cruises drug case.

Details

The star visited the jail in casual grey tee

According to news agency ANI, Bollywood's King Khan was seen in front of the jail on Thursday morning around 9:19 am. Media captures show SRK donning a grey casual tee and a black face mask. His current long hairstyle is securely tucked in a bun. To recall, Khan temporarily pulled breaks on the shooting schedule of his upcoming venture Pathan recently.

Twitter Post

Khan left after a brief meeting with son

#WATCH Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after a brief meeting with son Aryan pic.twitter.com/A9y2exXtn4 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Shooting

Khan was supposed to be in Spain for 'Pathan' shoot

As we reported earlier, the Zero star was supposed to fly to Spain for the next leg of the shoot and the film's director Siddharth Anand was already there on October 2, the day when Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a surprise raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship. Reportedly, Anand promptly came back after learning about the case.

Looking back

Aryan's matter will be heard today in High Court

Now coming to the case, Aryan moved the Bombay High Court yesterday following his bail plea rejection and the matter will be heard today. Justice NW Sambre's single bench will be hearing the matter shortly. Special judge VV Patil refused bail for the star kid as he noted "there are [no] reasonable grounds for believing that the accused are not guilty of such offense."

Bail plea

Aryan's chats show he was 'dealing in illicit drug activities'

Yesterday, the special court observed that WhatsApp chats of Aryan prima facie (or "on the face of it") show that he was "dealing in illicit drug activities on a regular basis." Thus, it cannot be said he will not commit similar offenses if granted bail. This is the fifth time Aryan has been denied bail. Stay tuned for updates in the case.