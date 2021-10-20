Aryan Khan case: 'Pathan' Spain shoot canceled, 'Tiger 3' affected

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 10:23 am

SRK's 'Pathan' shoot called off temporarily. 'Tiger 3' impacted too

Aryan Khan, lodged at Arthur Road prison, is gearing up for his bail hearing today, but his father is facing a hard time trying to free him and simultaneously manage his work. Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to head to Spain to shoot for his film Pathan but now it has been called off temporarily. And this has apparently affected Tiger 3 schedule too.

Details

'Pathan' director returned to India after learning about the case

A source close to the project revealed that the film's director Siddharth Anand had gone to Spain on October 2 but returned to India after learning about Aryan's case. "The makers were there to shoot two songs in Mallorca, Cadiz and Vejer de la Frontera. Pathan was the first film to be shot at those three locations," they further mentioned.

Information

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' shoot affected as well, say reports

For now there is no clarity when the cast and crew of Pathan will head back to Spain for filming again. Moreover, as mentioned before, Aryan's case has impacted the shooting of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as well. That's because both the Khans were supposed to appear in cameos in each other's films. Also, Salman seems to be personally affected by Aryan's legal case.

Quote

'Salman Khan is constantly by Shah Rukh's side'

"Salman is closely following up on Aryan's case. The actor has visited SRK on multiple occasions and is concerned about Aryan's well-being. He is constantly by Shah Rukh's side. Salman is also busy over the weekends shooting for Bigg Boss 15," the source said.

Chat

Aryan broke down while speaking to his parents recently

Coming back to Aryan, he had recently spoken to the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor via a video call. While talking to his mother Gauri Khan and SRK, the 23-year-old had reportedly broken down when he was explaining the condition of the cell he was in. To note, his bail plea has been rejected four times already. Another court hearing will be held today.

Projects

SRK's lookalike Prashant Walde has come to Atlee's rescue

On the work front, the actor last featured in Aanand L. Rai's directorial Zero, where Anushka Sharma played the female protagonist. Apart from Pathan, SRK also was filming for an Atlee directorial, shooting of which has not been stalled as makers have roped in the megastar's lookalike Prashant Walde. Some long shots and "over the shoulder sequences" are being filmed using Walde for now.