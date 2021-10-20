Aryan moves Bombay HC after special court rejects bail plea

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 20, 2021, 03:07 pm

Aryan Khan, two others back to jail after court refuses their bail

Aryan Khan's bail plea, in connection with the Cordelia Cruises drug bust case, was rejected by a Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court today. The son of Shah Rukh Khan, along with two others, hence remain in jail now. Earlier, the court reserved its order on the bail pleas, which was announced today. And now, Aryan has moved Bombay HC against it.

Court proceedings

The matter was allocated to be heard at 2:45 pm

This was the scene outside the Special NDPS court today

Around 11:30 am today, the court presided by Special Judge VV Patil said that the bail order in Aryan's case will be announced at 2:45 pm. Special Public Prosecutor Advait Sethna's junior informed the court earlier that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be filing replies in all the remaining bail applications, thereby, requesting the other matters listed today to be kept back.

Impact

This is the fifth bail rejection for the star kid

To note, this is the fifth bail rejection for the star kid. Aryan's legal case has impacted his father's career too. Netizens had heavily attacked SRK's association with education technology company BYJU'S. As a result of which, the start-up had reportedly decided to temporarily "pause all SRK-related promotions." Recently, it was reported that the shoot for his film Pathan has also been called-off temporarily.

New angle

NCB submitted chats between Aryan and 'upcoming Bollywood actress'

A new angle emerged as it was revealed that NCB had submitted certain chat messages exchanged between the 23-year-old and an "upcoming Bollywood actress" earlier. Apparently, the two were discussing drugs during the cruise party. As it stands now, the bail pleas of Arbaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha have also been rejected. The trio will have to stay in jail for now.

As per latest update, Aryan is approaching HC now

Backgrounder

Aryan was arrested for alleged drug purchase and consumption

To give you a refresher, SRK's son was detained by the NCB from a rave party on a cruise on October 2. He was later arrested along with seven others for alleged drug purchase and consumption. Although no contraband was found on him, the central agency held chats from his phone had "shocking incriminating material" regarding "international drug trafficking." SRK's driver was also interrogated.