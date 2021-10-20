Before Aryan's bail hearing today, here's a timeline of events

Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has his bail hearing today in connection to the Cordelia Cruises drug bust case. To recall, on October 14, a Mumbai court had reserved its order on Aryan's bail plea, scheduled to be pronounced today (October 20), as the judiciary was on vacation from October 15-19. Before the court proceedings begin, here's a recap.

Raid

NCB apprehended Aryan and seven others from Goa-bound luxury cruise

The case unfolded on October 2 when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a midnight rave party on Cordelia Cruises's Empress ship, acting on a tip-off. Aboard the Mumbai-Goa ship was Aryan, who was detained by the central agency, along with his friend Arbaaz Merchantt and six others. The next day, NCB arrested all eight individuals for alleged drug purchase and consumption.

Custody

Court extended Aryan's custody till October 7

Moving ahead, the anti-drug body produced the accused before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar for a remand hearing on October 4. Additional Solicitor General of India Anil Singh, representing NCB, argued that "shocking incriminating material" from Aryan's phone "shows international drug trafficking." They had sought an extension of custody till October 11 and the court finally extended Aryan's custody till October 7.

Proceedings

Next, the star kid was sent to 14-day judicial custody

At the next remand hearing held on October 7 at Mumbai's Esplanade Court, one Achit Kumar was also included. Kumar was reportedly named by both Aryan and Merchantt and had apparently supplied them with drugs. Aryan was allowed to meet one family member, based on his lawyer Satish Maneshinde's request. Upon hearing all parties, the court decided to grant them 14-day judicial custody.

Prison

Bail plea got rejected as Aryan was shifted to jail

Following the hearing, all accused underwent COVID-19 test and got shifted to Arthur Road jail after testing negative. Meanwhile, the next day, Aryan's bail application got denied. Singh argued granting bail might lead to "interference in witness" and "tampering of evidence." Maneshinde told the court on his client's behalf: "I've been found with nothing, but so much capital is being made out of it."

Investigation

Film producer Imtiaz Khatri, SRK's driver get NCB summons

In an interesting turn of events, SRK's driver was summoned to the NCB office on October 9. This came just hours after the agency had called in producer Imtiaz Khatri for questioning and conducted raids on his properties. Reportedly, Khatri's name had come up during drug supplier Achit Kumar's questioning, who as we mentioned, was named by both Aryan and his friend/co-accused Merchantt.

Update

Aryan apparently vowed to work for society during counseling session

On October 11, a Special Court under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act postponed Aryan's bail hearing till October 13. Special Judge VV Patil refused to grant the NCB a week's time to file its reply. Thereafter, the court reserved its order till October 20, which brings us to today. Separately, Aryan apparently vowed to work for society during NCB's counseling session.