Oct 03, 2021

A massive drug bust was conducted by NCB yesterday on a cruise ship

In a shocking development, the son of a Bollywood megastar has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the alleged possession of drugs. The central agency had conducted a raid on a cruise ship on Saturday night as it left Mumbai and headed toward Goa and recovered drugs like cocaine, hashish, and MD. Apart from the starkid, nine others have been held.

Details

NCB sleuths were onboard as passengers after receiving a tip-off

According to media reports, the NCB sleuths were onboard the luxury ship, Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, as passengers after receiving a tip-off. The officers busted a rave party at around midnight from where the drugs were recovered. The latest report suggests no arrest has been made yet but the organizers of the cruise have been summoned by the agency.

Twitter Post

Identity

Netizens think Aryan Khan is starkid, portals support the claim

As soon as the news of the raid broke in the middle of the night yesterday, social media has been on fire trying to guess the identity of the starkid. The top guess was Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Video clips started spreading on Twitter where some officials can allegedly be seen taking Khan with them. Several portals confirmed it, too.

Information

Three daughters of businessmen held too, they came from Delhi

As per ETimes, a senior official from NCB confirmed to the publication that the person held was indeed Khan. Reportedly, Khan is currently being interrogated. Apart from Khan, there is another son of a Bollywood actor in detention. Also, three women who had arrived from Delhi for the cruise party were also detained and questioned. They are said to be daughters of prominent businessmen.

Investigation

Khan was apparently invited to the party by event organizers

Following their route of investigation, NCB officials have reportedly accessed video clips of Khan onboard the ship on Saturday. His phone has been seized and his chats are being examined by the officials. Apparently, Khan has revealed during the interrogation he was invited to the party by event organizers and did not have to pay the entry fee, which was around Rs. 1 lakh.

Drugs & Bollywood

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend's brother was arrested by NCB days ago

This comes days after the NCB arrested Arjun Rampal's girlfriend's brother—Agisilaos Demetriades—for possession of narcotic drugs in Goa. As per officials, "a small quantity of hashish/charas" was seized from the South African national's rented house. Demetriades was sent to judicial custody. Notably, the agency cracked its whip on Bollywood stars and their associations while investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.