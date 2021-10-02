Asian Academy Creative Awards: 'Scam 1992', Manoj Bajpayee earn laurels

Oct 02, 2021

'Scam 1992' was given the best drama award (national) at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021

The National Winners' list at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 was announced today and many Indian performers and shows received well-deserved nods from the "Asia-Pac's Most Prestigious Award For Creative Excellence." While Manoj Bajpayee took home the Best Actor (The Family Man 2), Konkona Sen Sharma won Best Actress in a Leading Role (Ajeeb Daastaans). Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 was the Best Series.

Social media

'Scam 1992' won best drama and best direction awards

Sharing the news, Bajpayee tweeted, "Now That's a great news for all of us THE FAMILY MAN TEAM!! (sic)." Notably, the Pratik Gandhi-led series also won the best direction (fiction) for Mehta. The director posted the news, writing, "We now go on to represent India at the Grand Finale in December." Makers of the SonyLIV show also congratulated the entire team on the accolades.

Other awards

Naseeruddin Shah, Amruta Subhash were best actors in supporting roles

In the "Best Actor in a Supporting Role" category, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah bagged the prize for his performance in Amazon Prime Video's Bandish Bandits. Amruta Subhash earned the nod for her act in Netflix production Bombay Begums. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video India's comedy show LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse was the India champion in the "Best Adaptation of an Existing Format" segment.

Movies

'Serious Men', 'Pagglait' took home multiple awards too

Another show that won two trophies was Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer won the best editing for Atanu Mukherjee and cinematography for Alexander Sukala. To recall, Siddiqui had bagged an International Emmy nomination for the film recently. Sanya Malhotra-led film Pagglait was a multi-winner, too. It took home the best original screenplay award for writer-director Umesh Bist and the best sound award.

Information

The final award ceremony will be held in December

To note, these awards were on the national stage. The authority has chosen the best from multiple Asian countries, among whom one would be adjudged the winner in every category. As per the official website, the final awards will be declared at an event over two days, beginning on December 2 from 5:00 pm (SG Time). Here, the event will start at 2:30 pm.