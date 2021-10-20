'Eternals': Is Harry Styles joining the Marvel movie cast?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 01:34 pm

Harry Styles to star in 'Eternals'?

Eternals is one of the highly-anticipated upcoming movies of Marvel that has a stellar star cast. It is slated to hit theaters in November and the buzz around it is contagious. While we know that the film has some big names attached to it, recent reports are now suggesting that one of the most popular musicians currently might also feature in this superhero flick.

Information

Variety reporter's tweet left fans speculating about Styles's 'Eternals' cameo

Buzz is that famous singer Harry Styles might appear in a cameo in Eternals. Several indicators had hinted at his involvement in the flick. For example, Kris Tapley, a reporter for Variety had tweeted last year that the singer's role in Don't Worry Darling is not his first massive break, but the "Second if we're counting the Marvel movie no one knows he's in."

Speculation

The singer might play Starfox aka Eros of Titan?

While the tweet is no longer available, it did create huge buzz then. Recently, Marvel released posters of all the superheroes set to be featured in the film, but didn't give any update about Styles. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to speculate that he might be playing Starfox aka Eros of Titan. Watch out for the post-credit scenes of Eternals to get a confirmation.

projects

Styles to star in 'My Policeman' and 'Don't Worry Darling'

Styles, a former X Factor superstar, had earlier grabbed spotlight with his performance as Alex in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Dunkirk. If he appears in Eternals as Starfox (Thanos's brother), it will be a landmark for his career. Further, the One Direction star has a number of projects in his kitty. He will be seen in the movies My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling.

The Chloé Zhao-directorial is slated to release on this date

Directed by Academy award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, Eternals will hit the theaters on November 5. The superhero movie stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Harish Patel, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington and Don Lee in the lead roles. Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are producing the film under the banner of Marvel Studios, which had recently announced a list of upcoming releases.