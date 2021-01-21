Last week, Miley Cyrus was in the news for getting an unreal ensemble of musical geniuses for a cover performance of Metallica hit track Nothing Else Matters. This time, however, we are talking about her sexual preferences, because the Party In the USA hitmaker just told aloud that she is done with men now and finds women "way hotter," and their bodies "more attractive."

Fact Cyrus was involved with blogger Kaitlynn Carter briefly

In an interaction with SiriusXM recently, Cyrus, who was involved with blogger Kaitlynn Carter briefly after her failed marriage, said, "Girls are way hotter. We know this." Elaborating how men's private parts interest her more as artefacts, the Plastic Hearts crooner added, "Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d***s make wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I'm not as interested." Ouch!

Preference? Cyrus would prefer to kiss Harry Styles over Justin Bieber

However, that doesn't add up with Cyrus's comment just a month before. Last December, she was speaking with Heart FM when the interviewer played the game of Would You Rather with the singer by asking her to choose between Justin Bieber and Harry Styles for a kiss. She chose Styles, and also went ahead with praising his current looks and her plans.

Attraction She even joked about 'sharing a closet' with Styles

Cyrus reasoned why Bieber is more like a family to her, while Styles "is looking really good." Praising Styles's fashion sense, she even joked, "Sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense." The interviewer then offered her a chance to set her up with Styles. Don't take Cyrus on face value, as she stood by her artefact-like impression about male genitals.

Weird cake She lost 'Hotel Transylvania' job for penis-shaped cake photo