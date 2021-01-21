-
Miley Cyrus finds women 'way hotter,' calls penis 'wonderful sculptures'Last updated on Jan 21, 2021, 08:47 pm
Last week, Miley Cyrus was in the news for getting an unreal ensemble of musical geniuses for a cover performance of Metallica hit track Nothing Else Matters.
This time, however, we are talking about her sexual preferences, because the Party In the USA hitmaker just told aloud that she is done with men now and finds women "way hotter," and their bodies "more attractive."
Fact
Cyrus was involved with blogger Kaitlynn Carter briefly
In an interaction with SiriusXM recently, Cyrus, who was involved with blogger Kaitlynn Carter briefly after her failed marriage, said, "Girls are way hotter. We know this."
Elaborating how men's private parts interest her more as artefacts, the Plastic Hearts crooner added, "Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d***s make wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I'm not as interested."
Ouch!
Preference?
Cyrus would prefer to kiss Harry Styles over Justin Bieber
However, that doesn't add up with Cyrus's comment just a month before.
Last December, she was speaking with Heart FM when the interviewer played the game of Would You Rather with the singer by asking her to choose between Justin Bieber and Harry Styles for a kiss.
She chose Styles, and also went ahead with praising his current looks and her plans.
Attraction
She even joked about 'sharing a closet' with Styles
Cyrus reasoned why Bieber is more like a family to her, while Styles "is looking really good."
Praising Styles's fashion sense, she even joked, "Sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense."
The interviewer then offered her a chance to set her up with Styles.
Don't take Cyrus on face value, as she stood by her artefact-like impression about male genitals.
Weird cake
She lost 'Hotel Transylvania' job for penis-shaped cake photo
She has a collection of sex toys and loves them!
In the SiriusXM interaction, the 28-year-old said, "I like sex toys. I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand."
Two years ago, Cyrus said that Hotel Transylvania sacked her for licking a penis-shaped cake meant for ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.