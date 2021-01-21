Arnold Schwarzenegger has proved his mettle on the silver screen and as California Governor. So, when this 73-year-old icon shares a piece of advice over the COVID-19 vaccine, you listen. The Terminator star took to Twitter to upload a video of himself getting the jab and after it was done, he delivered a one-liner you can't ignore if you are a Terminator fan.

The video shows the actor at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where a female medical practitioner is seen administering the vaccine to him while he is sitting inside his car, wearing a black T-shirt. Apparently, T-800 didn't like the prick initially, as he was heard saying in his ordering voice, "Put that needle down!" The practitioner replied, "All done!" and congratulated him.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

Then Arnie, facing the camera, says, "Alright, I just got my vaccine. I'd recommend it to anyone and everyone." Subsequently, it comes, "Come with me if you want to live," he says, twitching his eyes to give us that chilling sensation from the insanely popular action franchise. Notably, he will have to come back for a second dose.

That dialogue was first spoken by the character Kyle Reese in the first Terminator film. Reese, played first by Michael Biehn in The Terminator (1984) was directing this at Sarah Connor. Arnold played the role of Terminator Model 101, made by Skynet, which is programmed to kill Connor and thereby put an end to the human resistance against the machines in years to come.

