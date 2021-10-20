Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav reunite for rib-tickling comedy drama

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 12:32 pm

Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade to reunite for an upcoming comedy drama

Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav are all set to feature in an upcoming family comedy-drama titled Mannu aur Munni ki Shaadi. The film will mark Talpade and Yadav's reunion after a long time. Directed by Deepak Sisodia, Mannu aur Munni Ki Shaadi is expected to fill the void of feel-good and clean comedy movies that have been missing in Bollywood for quite some time.

Role

Talpade says his role is 'extremely relatable' for the masses

Speaking of his role in the comedy drama, Talpade said, "I agreed to do this film because it offered me a role which is extremely relatable with the masses." "This is a film you can watch whenever you are feeling low and it will give you a feel-good experience every single time," the Golmaal Again actor further mentioned about the upcoming movie.

Details

Yadav-Talpade's comic timing was loved in 'Apna Sapna Money Money'

The Iqbal actor also highlighted that narrating a story that entertains "the family as a whole" and stays with them forever is the "need of the hour." Before this, Talpade and Yadav's impeccable comedy timing and chemistry was praised in Apna Sapna Money Money, a 2006 release. In the film, Talpade had played a mechanic named Arjun Fernandes, while Yadav portrayed Matha Prasad.

Quote

Sisodia: 'Wanted to debut with entertainer without double meaning jokes'

This project will also mark Sisodia's debut as a director. Expressing his views on why he chose this film for his debut, he said, "I always wanted to debut with a family entertainer, which didn't have double meaning jokes, a rare occurrence in Bollywood today." "I believe laughter is the best gift. The film will make you laugh and cry at the same time."

Actors

Kanika Tiwari to play female lead in this comedy

"When Deepak approached us with this unique story which was both entertaining and educative, we immediately agreed to back the film," said Tinku Quraishi, this film's producer. Apart from the two actors, the film also stars Kanika Tiwari as the female lead, while Aakash Dabhade plays an important role. Mahesh Rooniwal has penned this drama, which is also being backed by Amir Qureshi.