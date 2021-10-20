Get ready! 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' new season is coming

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 20, 2021, 09:00 pm

Amazon has picked up 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' for another season

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit its original show Breathe: Into The Shadows for another season, media reports have confirmed. Notably, the third season will be a continuation of the second one that came out in 2020, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher. This time, Naveen Kasturia will be joining the cast. Writer-director Mayank Sharma will be back at the helm.

Twitter Post

'The face-off continues,' wrote Bachchan

Quote

'The stakes and the thrill go higher this season'

Earlier reports suggested a new season was in the works but a new report from Deadline confirmed the news. It quoted Head of Originals, Prime Video India Aparna Purohit, saying that a renewal was "imminent," given the previous seasons' success. "As the plot intensifies and new characters infuse raw energy into the narrative, the stakes and the thrill go higher this season," she added.

Looking back

R Madhavan had led the superhit debut season

To recall, back in February this year, Pinkvilla had reported that Sharma had already "locked" in a script and was busy with the pre-production work. The shoot was said to begin in the summer. For the unversed, the thriller series focuses on the limits that a person can cross in order to save their loved ones. R Madhavan had starred in the first season.

Refresher

Know what was the plot last season

Two years after the inaugural season, Bachchan had continued the series with a new direction in July 2020. However, Sadh playing a police officer (Inspector Kabir Sawant) was a part of both seasons. In his web series debut, Junior Bachchan had played Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, who finds his six-year-old daughter Siya has been kidnapped and he must kill someone to get her back.

Information

Junior Bachchan has 'Bob Biswas' 'Dasvi' in pipeline

Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, reportedly the team has started shooting for the new season in Mumbai and New Delhi. The team is currently eyeing a 2022 release. Coming to The Big Bull star, he has the crime thriller Bob Biswas, backed by Shah Rukh Khan, awaiting release. The 45-year-old had also begun shooting for Dinesh Vijan's upcoming political comedy Dasvi earlier.