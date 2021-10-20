Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu signed her debut Telugu web series?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 20, 2021, 07:19 pm

If Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives her nod, the series' makers may start shooting soon

It looks like Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a roll! Recently we got to know that she has signed her next two films and now, reports suggest that the Jaanu star may be making her debut in Telugu web series for Allu Aravind-founded OTT platform aha. To note, she had earlier hosted a celebrity talk show titled Sam Jam for the streamer.

Details

Prabhu to play the central character in the upcoming series

Sam Jam had the actor engaging in fun conversations with top Tollywood stars including megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati. Reportedly, the upcoming yet-to-be-titled series will have Prabhu playing the central character. If the Rangasthalam star gives her nod, makers of the series may start shooting as early as possible, as per reports. However, an official confirmation of the same is still awaited.

History

Her role in 'The Family Man 2' received widespread acclaim

This is however not her digital debut per se. The Family Man 2 is, in which the 34-year-old stunned everyone with her power-packed performance. She played a Sri Lankan-Tamil liberation fighter in the Amazon Prime-hosted series and received acclaim from critics and viewers. Helmed by Raj and DK, the show also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Priyamani in the lead roles.

Projects

Prabhu recently wrapped up shooting for 'Shaakunthalam'

The Chennai-born actor's next project will be directed by Shantharuban. Before that, she announced her collaboration with director duo Hari and Harish. Meanwhile, Prabhu recently wrapped up shooting for Gunasekhar's magnum opus, Shaakunthalam. Further, an official announcement about the release date of her Tamil rom-com with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is also expected to be made soon.

Divorce

Earlier this month, she announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Earlier this month, Prabhu announced her divorce from husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," they had written in their social media post. The couple were married for four years, having tied the knot in Goa.