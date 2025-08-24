Musk makes Grok 2.5 AI model free and open source

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, xAI , has announced the open-sourcing of its Grok 2.5 model. The move comes after the company open-sourced its Grok 1 model last year. Musk also revealed plans to make Grok 3 publicly available within six months. The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Open-source movement Open models is a growing trend in the AI industry Musk's decision to open-source his AI models comes amid a growing trend in the industry. Earlier this year, his main competitor, OpenAI, launched two new open-source models. This was the first time since GPT-2 that the ChatGPT creator released an open-source model. Meanwhile, Meta has been a pioneer among Western AI companies with its Llama series of models all released under open licenses so far.

Global competition Global competition driving open-source momentum Chinese firms like Alibaba and DeepSeek have also made headlines this year for their open-source models. These companies are putting pressure on their Western counterparts to follow suit with similar licenses. This global competition highlights the growing importance of open-source technology in the AI industry, a space where Musk's xAI is now making its mark.