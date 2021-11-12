Shah Rukh Khan to hit 'Pathan,' Atlee directorial sets soon

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to begin 'Pathan's Spain schedule in the coming month

Shah Rukh Khan had canceled his shooting schedules for Siddharth Anand's Pathan and an Atlee-directorial owing to his son Aryan's arrest in the Cordelia Cruises drug bust case last month. But now that the 23-year-old is out on bail, the superstar has decided to resume filming for both these high-profile projects and others that are lined up, as per reports. Here's more.

Pathan is a big-budget film that's being backed by Yash Raj Films and thus high stakes are attached to it. This film is also expected to mark the return of SRK, the actor, who had fizzled out in the last couple of his releases. His last hit film was Raees, a 2017 release. Similarly, the Atlee project, being his home production, is also significant.

Also, many experts feel that Khan's reputation and image have taken a hit after his son's arrest, so through these projects, the actor might be striving to mend those cracks. Back to his shooting plans, Khan will be traveling to Spain next month to film song sequences with Deepika Padukone. A few "chest-thumping" action scenes with John Abraham (antagonist) are also in the itinerary.

"Seville, Majorca, Cardez, Jerez De La Frontera, Valldemosa, Riad Lolita Tarif are some of the shortlisted places. These are locations where no Bollywood film has shot earlier," said a source. "The entire unit is prepping for the schedule. The VFX of the film is going to be jointly done by YRF's visual effect studio yFX and Red Chillies VFX," they added.

Meanwhile, the Atlee-helmed venture, shooting of which is on, had roped in Khan's lookalike Prashant Walde for long shots and "over the shoulder sequences." But now, the star will be joining the sets, said reports. Also, rumors suggested that female superstar Nayanthara, who will be portraying an investigative officer, had quit the project due to date clashes, but those were denied by her team.

However, before Khan leaves for shooting, he has made some changes to ensure Aryan is safe. He has apparently asked his trusted personal bodyguard Ravi Singh to protect his son in his absence. "Aryan is supposed to visit the NCB office every Friday and with the new team investigating the case, there may be the frequent summons," said a person close to the family.

"Shah Rukh feels it's best to have someone known along with Aryan. So that he can be at peace when he is away. Aryan isn't someone to get very comfortable in a new person's company but he has known Ravi Singh for years," they added.