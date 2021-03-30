Actor Ajaz Khan was reportedly detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to reports, Khan is being questioned by officials of the probing agency in connection with a drug case. Notably, this is not the first time that the 41-year-old—famous for his appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss—has landed himself in trouble with authorities.

Details Khan detained in connection with drug peddler Shadab Batata's arrest

Reportedly, Khan was detained by the NCB from the Mumbai airport. The actor landed from Rajasthan today, according to India Today. His name had reportedly emerged in a probe into drug peddler Shadab Batata's arrest. The NCB is also searching several locations in Andheri and Lokhandwala in connection with the actor, the India Today report added.

Prior arrests In 2018, Khan was found in possession of ecstasy

Back in 2018, Khan was arrested by Navi Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell from a hotel in Mumbai after they found eight ecstasy tablets in his possession. He was charged with possession of banned narcotics substances at the time. In July 2019, he was arrested for posting objectionable videos on social media, allegedly fuelling enmity among religious communities.

Information Khan was also arrested in April 2020